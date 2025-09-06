Dr. K.B. Tandoh Outreach donates to Goaso Community

The Dr. K.B. Tandoh Outreach, a non-profit organisation has donated medical supplies to Goaso Government Hospital and reading materials to some selected schools in the area.

The donation forms part of efforts by the founder and former Deputy Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr. Kwabena Bempah Tandoh to help improve the health care delivery and quality of education in the area.

The Medical supplies donated to the Goaso Government Hospital which serves as the only referral facility in the region include boxes of surgical and examination gloves, antiseptics, detergents and tissues.

Presenting the items to the hospital, Dr. Tandoh also announced plans to initiate the process for the construction of a new Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for the hospital.

He said “It is my belief that this modest donation will go a long way to enhance hygiene protocols, positively impact patient care, and relieve the burden on the facility’s financial obligations”.

Dr. Prince Kofi Dwomoh who received the items on behalf of the hospital’s medical superintendent, Dr. James Ankomah, expressed gratitude to the foundation for the gesture while calling for stronger collaboration between the hospital and the foundation.

He stated that the donation will not only impart the lives of patients but will go a long way to significantly ease the hospital’s logistical challenges and reduce the financial burden on patients.

Dr. K.B. Tandoh Outreach also donated 2,000 reading materials to some selected public basic schools in Goaso and a private school at Fawohoyeden in Ahafo.

Some of the books presented to the schools include English Language, basic arithmetic, information technology, science, history, dictionaries and teaching aids.

Speaking at the presentation, held at Goaso Methodist Primary School, Headteacher of the school, Madam Linda Berchie who thanked the foundation for the support said the books will help augment the stock of books at the school’s library and improve learning outcomes.

“I am hopeful these books will open a world of imagination and knowledge for these little ones in our schools and communities. We will ensure the pupils cultivate the habit of reading, which is necessary for academic excellence”.she added

Some of the beneficiary schools include Methodist Basic School, Islamic Basic School, Presbyterian A&B Basic Schools, Roman Catholic A&B Basic Schools in Goaso, and Lawrence Montessori School in Fawohoyeden in the Asunafo North Municipality.

Dr. Tandoh said the school support programme was driven by his passion for promoting reading among children to achieve academic excellence.

He also reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to supporting deprived communities and health facilities across the municipality.