Abu Jinapor bags Master of Arts in International Development

Samuel Abu Jinapor

The Member of Parliament for the Damongo Constituency in the Savannah Region, Samuel Abudulai Jinapor, has added to his academic credentials a Master of Arts in International Development.

Mr. Jinapor earned the qualification after successfully graduating from SOAS, University of London, in the United Kingdom (UK).

He was among the students who graduated as part of the institution’s Class of 2025 on Saturday, September 6, 2025, comprising individuals of various nationalities from across the world.

The former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, in a joyous mood, announced the significant milestone in his educational journey, adding to his numerous qualifications.

“Graduated with a Master of Arts in International Development at the SOAS, University of London, London, UK!,” he disclose.

This becomes his latest master’s qualification, having already obtained a Master of Laws in Alternative Dispute Resolution from the Faculty of Law, University of Ghana.

Samuel Abu Jinapor, born in 1983, attended the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics, specializing in Biomedical Physics, in 2006.

He proceeded to the University of Ghana in 2008, where he earned a Bachelor of Laws degree in 2010.

That same year, he was admitted to read LLB at the Ghana School of Law, Makola, Accra. He was called to the Ghana Bar in 2012 as a Solicitor and Barrister of the Supreme Court of Ghana.

During the course of his studies, among others, he successfully undertook academic sessions in International Commercial Arbitration, Labour Law, and Law and Society.