US Ambassador Commends Okyeame Kwame

Virginia Palmer in a pose with Okyeame Kwame

The Ambassador of the United States to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, has praised Okyeame Kwame for his Hepatitis B awareness campaign.

On July 28, 2023, Okyeame Kwame’s relentless efforts and partnership with the National Black Nurses Association, USA, in the fight against Hepatitis B in Ghana were commended on the Twitter page of the US Embassy in Ghana.

Okyeame Kwame replied to the tweet with, “Grateful for the acknowledgement,” thanking the ambassador for lending her voice to the worldwide fight against hepatitis.

Even in the midst of the COVID-19 ban, Okyeame Kwame has been leading the fight against hepatitis for the past 14 years as the Hepatitis ambassador together MDS-Lancet Laboratories.

His free screening and vaccination efforts demonstrate his commitment.

He continues to promote this cause, stressing that #HepCantWait and we all need to work for a world with #nohep.

On July 28, hundreds of people gathered in the STC yard near Madina Market to take part in the celebration. This is where the health screening and vaccination activity took place.

Some of the dignitaries who graced the occasion were Doctor Priscilla Anima-Poku, the Municipal Health Director, Professor Joseph Kofi Bonney and Professor Kwadwo Asamoah Kusi of Noguchi, and Okyeame Kwame.

Others were Dr. Samuel Nuamah, Director, Public Health Alliance International Ghana, Marsha D. Thomas, Dr. Shirley Evers-Manly, Rodney Boatey, Managing Director of Excelsior Global, Agnes Baffoe, Client Services Manager at MDS-Lancet and many volunteers.