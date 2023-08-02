MTN Holds SME Fair For Accra Entrepreneurs

A scene during the SME fair

MTN Ghana has held an SME fair at the Rawlings Park in the Central Business District of Accra to provide support to SMEs and create a platform for SMEs to showcase their products and services.

The fair, themed, “Optimizing Business Solutions for SME Growth,” also commemorated the MTN Business SME month.

The rationale behind the SME month was to offer support to SMEs with relevant digital tools to promote their businesses and create conducive environment for SMEs to access world-class solutions at affordable costs.

Various business owners were present at the Accra fair and showcased their products such as clothes, beads, beauty and cosmetic products, fruit juice, food beverages, and cereal products.

Corporate bodies such as Access Bank, Consolidated Bank of Ghana, and Tecno were also present to offer their services to the SMEs and public.

Acting MTN Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Daniel Asare, highlighted the vital role the telecommunications industry has in accelerating the country’s SME ecosystem through fintech and innovation.

“In view of the challenges businesses face, there is the need for SMEs to access solutions that are trusted, efficient and resilient to enable them reap the full benefits of a connected world. In line with this, MTN is here to support businesses and provide them with resources and tools to help them grow and scale up,” he stated.

Marketing Manager of Gold Coast Cocoa Company Limited, Daniel Mensah, and Managing Director of Cocoa Love Company, Isabella Esantsi, said the fair had given them the opportunity to meet new and potential customers and connect with other business owners.

The month-long event saw MTN Business offer various tailored solutions to SMEs such as the MTN SME Plus, Business Manager, Business Messenger, Microsoft 360 suite, Microsoft 365 suite and Business.