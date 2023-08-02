Ubuntu Online Academy Launched

Resource persons at the launch

The Ubuntu Online Academy, a free learning platform, has been officially launched at the British Council in Accra.

The initiative seeks to equip the youth who love sports with tools to succeed beyond their passion.

The creators are an innovative family from a US-based sports charity, led by its president, Mrs. Sylvia Akwaboah, and co-founders Baruch and Jed Akwaboah who came out with the Soccer for Dreamers concept.

Mrs. Akwaboah said the free Ubuntu Online Academy programmes will help talented youth to go into businesses to fend for themselves and live a comfortable life off the field with their loved ones and family.

She said Ubuntu will create the avenue for opportunities in diverse fields of endeavours, and close the gap between the privileged and the poor.

She said her dream launch was realised with the presence of young sportsmen and women, as well as different professionals from all walks of life such as accountants, lawyers, doctors, architects, engineers and business men.

The event which was well attended also saw a short dramatic sketch displaying the frustrations of the current youth on gaining employment, while a chit chat discussion revealed many ideas, precautions, advises and suggestions that the youth can live on to realise their dreams and goals in life.

The panelists include Mr. Nhyira Addo, Ghana Football Association Vice President, Mr. Mark Addo, nutritionist turned solar energy provider, Madam Phyllis Addo, and others.

Soccer for Dreamers is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organisation registered in the state of New Jersey. This allows them to continue the charitable work on an even larger scale to serve humanity through the fantastic sport of soccer. It would be greatly appreciated, if you can, to donate towards the positive cause.

Ubuntu is a South African saying which means, “I am because you are.”