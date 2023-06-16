US Army, GAF Holds MEDREX Review Exercise

Major General Wasmund interacting with American military medical professionals at the 37 Military Hospital

As part of the ongoing African Lion Military Exercise, the U.S. Army Africa Public Affairs section has held an assessment activity for the Ghana’s Medical Readiness Training Exercises (MEDREX) at the 37 Military Hospital on Wednesday, June 13, 2023.

African Lion military exercise is an annual multinational training exercise between the U.S. and participating African nations. It improves interoperability, increases collaboration, and builds partnerships.

The exercise combines a team of medical professionals sharing their expertise while performing surgery, maintaining medical equipment, and providing emergency and dental care for patients at the hospital.

Major General Todd R. Wasmund of the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) led this year’s assessment team. In addition to inspecting various departments of the hospital, Major General Wasmund engaged with the MEDREX team as part of their collaborative learning experience at the hospital with assistance from medical professionals from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

Speaking with journalists, Major General Wasmund indicated that the MEDREX exercise brings together American military medical providers and health workers of the hospital’s army to share standards of practice to serve the local population. The exercise also seeks to foster cooperation while conducting medical tasks and providing healthcare to the local population.

“This exercise has strengthened the partnership between the U.S. Military health professionals and medical officers of the 37 Military hospitals. Collaboration with the medical team is impressive as they treat patients from various medical specialties together. These include orthopaedics, general surgery, and emergency room care. This combined exercise demonstrates a shared commitment to regional stability in North and West Africa,” he said.

Commander James Aggrey-Orleans, Orthopedic Surgeon, Ghana Armed Forces, on his part also indicated that MEDREX has created an avenue for military personnel from the United States and that of the hospital to exchange best medical practices, procedures and techniques that build and strengthen treatment capabilities, resulting in lasting relationships between medical professionals.

“During this exercise, military professionals learn how to work in our environment, while we learn advanced practices from them. We hope that while we keep training together when there is a serious need to work together there will be a seamless transition as a result of our working experience,” he said .

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke