Bawumia Files Nominations

In a highly anticipated move, Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has officially submitted his nomination forms for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Presidential race.

Accompanied by his wife, Samira Bawumia, the Vice President filed the forms today, Friday, June 16, 2023, at 11am.

He was supported by prominent members of the party including Minister of Public Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe, former Member of Parliament for Tema East, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, Sam Pyne, a former New Patriotic Party’s Ashanti Regional Secretary and Mayor of Kumasi, Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, Sammi Awuku, Chief Executive of National Lottery Authority (NLA), Sport Minister, Yusif Mustapha among others.

Having been viewed as a frontrunner for the position, Dr. Bawumia took to Twitter the day before to share the news with his followers. In his tweet, he expressed his intentions to contest the NPP Presidential Primary and asked for the support of party members.

The Vice President’s nomination forms were collected on his behalf by former Vice Chairman Fred Oware and former National Organiser Sammy Awuku on Tuesday, May 30. The forms were then filed at the NPP’s headquarters in Accra on Friday, June 16, marking an important step in the race to become the party’s Presidential candidate.

In a statement released by his campaign team, Dr. Bawumia expressed his excitement for the upcoming contest and reaffirmed his commitment to the success of the NPP.

He called on party members to unite behind his candidacy and work together to secure victory in the 2024 Presidential elections.

The filing of nomination forms signals Dr. Bawumia’s readiness to engage in a rigorous campaign to secure the party’s endorsement. With the deadline for nominations set to close on June 24, all eyes will be on the NPP headquarters in Accra as Dr. Bawumia officially launches his bid to become the party’s Presidential candidate.

To participate in the flagbearer elections, aspiring Presidential Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable nomination fee of Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢50,000.00) through a Banker’s Draft.

Dr. Bawumia’s announcement sets the stage for an exciting and highly anticipated contest against other potential candidates within the NPP. With his significant role in the party’s victories in the 2016 and 2020 elections, Dr. Bawumia has established himself as a strong candidate for the Presidency.

