I’ve My Own Vision For Ghana- Bawumia

Flagbearer aspirants of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has declared that he has his own vision for Ghana, which is to see the country leverage technology, data and systems for inclusive economic growth.

The Vice President is seeking to lead the NPP as flagbearer in the 2024 elections.

Addressing party supporters after after filing his presidential nomination forms at the party headquarters, the Vice President intimated that he has worked hard in both private and public life to attain the current position he occupies.

Though he served in various capacities under former President John Agyekum Kufuor including being the Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana and subsequently as Vice President, he has his own vision for the country.

He said “I also have my own vision for Ghana. I believe that it is time to move Ghana to the next level by building on the foundations we have put in place so far”.

He continued “Together with you, I want to see a Ghana where we leverage technology, data and systems for inclusive economic growth. I want to make Ghana the digital hub of Africa. I want us to bridge the digital divide and apply digital technology and artificial intelligence for the transformation of healthcare, education, and public service delivery amongst others”.

While stating his desire to see Ghana become a nation that caters for the poor, support local businesses and build industries for economic growth, there is a lot more the nation can do to attain its desired status.

“Over the last 22 years, I have worked hard with you for the NPP and for Ghana from during the Kufuor era as Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, through our years in opposition and now in government. During this period, I have sacrificed for the party, I have defended the party in good times and in challenging times, I have never wavered nor slacked. Never! and I have built a solid track record of performance as Vice President and unflinching loyalty to our party and government through rain or shine,” he declared.