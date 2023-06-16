I’ve A Vision To Take Ghana To Next Level- Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Presidential Aspirant of the New Patriotic Party, has unveiled his vision for Ghana, emphasizing the need to leverage technology, data, and systems for inclusive economic growth.

As he seeks to lead the NPP as flagbearer in the 2024 elections, Bawumia expressed his determination to build on the foundations laid in the country and make Ghana the digital hub of Africa.

During his address to party supporters after filing his presidential nomination forms on Friday June 16, 2023, at the NPP Headquarters in Accra, Bawumia highlighted his experience in both private and public sectors, including serving in various roles under former President John Agyekum Kufuor and as Vice President.

However, he emphasized that he has his own vision for Ghana and wants to see the country progress to the next level.

Bawumia outlined his vision, which includes transforming healthcare, education, and public service delivery through digital technology and artificial intelligence.

He said “Together with you, I want to see a Ghana where we leverage technology, data and systems for inclusive economic growth. I want to make Ghana the digital hub of Africa. I want us to bridge the digital divide and apply digital technology and artificial intelligence for the transformation of healthcare, education, and public service delivery amongst others”

He also expressed his desire to support the poor, boost local businesses, and build industries for economic growth.

Dr Bawumia emphasized that there is still much more that can be done to accelerate Ghana’s development.

The Vice President spoke about the accomplishments of the NPP government, such as infrastructure development and the introduction of transformational policies like the Ghanacard, Digital Address, and Mobile Money Interoperability.

However, he stressed the importance of not reverting to the past and urged the party to break the eight-year cycle.

Bawumia assured the crowd that he would share a comprehensive manifesto for the 2024 elections, outlining his plans in detail.

His vision includes leveraging technology for inclusive economic growth, enhancing education with a focus on STEM and vocational skills, achieving food security through advanced agricultural practices, and maximizing the benefits from natural resources like gold and lithium.

Furthermore, Bawumia aims to establish Ghana as an industrialized nation, promote robust fiscal discipline, empower local businesses, improve the credit system, achieve energy self-sufficiency through renewable sources, and enhance investment in tourism, creative arts, and sports.

“Over the last 22 years, I have worked hard with you for the NPP and for Ghana from during the Kufuor era as Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, through our years in opposition and now in government. During this period, I have sacrificed for the party, I have defended the party in good times and in challenging times, I have never wavered nor slacked. Never! and I have built a solid track record of performance as Vice President and unflinching loyalty to our party and government through rain or shine,” he declared.

Dr Bawumia expressed his confidence in being elected as the NPP flagbearer and vowed to implement his vision to take Ghana to the next level in the emerging Fourth Industrial Revolution.

By Vincent Kubi