I’ve Set Sight For Treble Victory– Bawumia Declares

In a bold declaration, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has announced that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is on track for victory in the upcoming 2024 elections.

After filing his nomination forms at the party’s headquarters, Bawumia expressed confidence that this step was crucial in securing another term in power.

On Friday, June 16, 2023, Bawumia stated, “I have just filed my nomination forms to contest as flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party for the 2024 Presidential Elections. I believe this is the first step to our victory in 2024, by the Grace of God.”

This early prediction sets the tone for the NPP’s campaign and demonstrates Bawumia’s determination to lead the party to success.

Addressing concerns about his loyalty and dedication to the party, Bawumia emphasized his long history of working for the NPP and Ghana as a whole. As he filed his nomination forms, he highlighted his contributions spanning over two decades, including his tenure as Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana during the Kufuor era.

Bawumia made it clear that he has consistently defended and supported the NPP, showcasing an unwavering commitment to the party and the country.

Furthermore, Bawumia outlined his vision for Ghana’s future, presenting a compelling argument for his leadership.

He expressed his belief that Ghana can achieve the same level of development as advanced nations through technological advancements and a renewed mindset.

Bawumia confidently asserted, “It is possible to break the eight, in order to continue with the transformational policies we have started. It is possible!”

With this vision in mind, Bawumia humbly offered himself as the candidate to lead both the NPP and Ghana towards a brighter future.

He stated, “I am offering myself, in all humility, to contest in the primaries of this phenomenal party, the great New Patriotic Party, to become our flagbearer, and presidential candidate for election 2024 and Insha Allah, the President of the Republic of Ghana.”

Bawumia’s declaration positions him as the frontrunner for the NPP’s presidential candidacy, highlighting his determination and ambition.

As the NPP gears up for the 2024 elections, Bawumia’s early prediction of victory sets a strong precedent for the party’s campaign. With his extensive experience, unwavering loyalty, and compelling vision for Ghana’s future, Bawumia aims to secure both the NPP’s nomination and the presidency.

As the political landscape evolves, all eyes will be on the NPP and how Bawumia’s declaration shapes their path to victory in 2024.

By Vincent Kubi