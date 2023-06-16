Bawumia Campaign Kicks Off … Meets Delegates In Accra

As the race for the NPP’s Presidential slot heats up, the party’s delegates in the Greater Accra Region will have the opportunity to interact with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Immediately after filing his nominations he launched into action with delegates.

He started his engagement with delegates in the Ayawaso East and La Dadekotopon constituencies, where he explained his vision and reasons for wanting to lead the NPP into the 2024 polls.

This interaction, called “Bawumia connect with delegates,” aims to establish a direct line of communication between Dr. Bawumia and the party’s members.

With the filing of nomination forms complete, the stage is set for a rigorous campaign as Dr. Bawumia aims to secure the party’s endorsement one

touch.

As the NPP prepares for the 2024 Presidential elections, the outcome of the internal contest could have far-reaching implications for the party and Ghana as a whole.

Dr. Bawumia has taken a significant step towards becoming the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.

On Friday, June 16, 2023, he officially submitted his nomination forms accompanied by his wife, Samira Bawumia, and prominent members of the party.

The Vice President’s nomination was met with excitement and anticipation, as he has long been considered a frontrunner for the position.

In a tweet the day before filing his forms, Dr. Bawumia shared his intentions to contest the NPP Presidential Primary and asked for the support of party members.

Some of the key party members who joined Dr. Bawumia in filing his nomination forms include Minister of Public Enterprises and MP for Effia, Joseph Cudjoe, former Member of Parliament for Tema East Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, former Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NPP, Sam Pyne, Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey, and Sports Minister Yusif Mustapha.

As nominations for the party’s Presidential candidate close on June 24, all eyes are now on the NPP headquarters in Accra.

Dr. Bawumia’s campaign team released a statement expressing his excitement for the upcoming contest and his commitment to the success of the NPP.

He called on party members to unite behind his candidacy and work together to secure victory in the 2024 Presidential elections.

To participate in the flagbearer elections, aspiring Presidential Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable nomination fee of Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢50,000.00) through a Banker’s Draft.

Dr. Bawumia’s announcement sets the stage for an exciting and highly anticipated contest against other potential candidates within the NPP.

With his instrumental role in the party’s victories in the 2016 and 2020 elections, Dr. Bawumia has established himself as a strong candidate for the Presidency.

By Vincent Kubi