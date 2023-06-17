Abena Ruthy Drops ‘I Am Blessed’

Abena Ruthy

Abena Ruthy, a well-known gospel singer and songwriter, has officially released her new song, ‘I am Blessed,’ which many of her admirers believe will be a big hit on the Ghanaian music scene.

With her new song, Abena Ruthy, one of the few talented gospel musicians in the country, will likely rub elbows with those who have already achieved success.

The gospel singer said in the new song that she is blessed, and that goodness and mercy always follow her wherever she goes. She also thanked God for showering her with His unending grace.

Abena Ruthy’s song is anticipated to touch the hearts of many Ghanaians, particularly Christians and music fans.

A person would be readily inspired to sing and dance along to the new track, which is currently available for download on a variety of digital music platforms.

Abena is anticipating that the quality of ‘I am Blessed’, a mid-tempo song with danceable beats appropriate for any social event, would elevate her positive reputation and help her gain more followers on social media.

‘I am Blessed’ is a sequel to ‘Honhom Kronkron’.

She posted on her Instagram page: “To God be the glory! My latest single is out now and enjoying airplay. A big thanks to all stakeholders.”

Abena Ruthy, a musician with more than ten years of experience, is well-known for songs like ‘Oy3 Owura’, ‘I Will Bless Your Name’, ‘Aseda’, ‘Lala’, ‘Going Higher’, ‘Aseda Wura’, ‘Me Hwe Wo Nkoaa’ and ‘Honhom Kronkron’.

By George Clifford Owusu