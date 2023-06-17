‘My Wife Didn’t Want To Have Children’

Popular highlife/hiplife musician and songwriter, Okyeame Kwame, has revealed that his wife did not want to have children when they got married.

“My wife didn’t want to have any children at all, when we got married she said she wants to work, make money and travel the world,” he said.

The ‘Yeeko’ hitmaker said he had to negotiate with his wife because his plan was to have three children.

“So we negotiated and ended on one, and when I got one too, accidently God put the second one there,” he disclosed.

Speaking Joy Prime’s Prime Morning, he added that after the second child, his wife had a family planning method to prevent any other pregnancy.

Okyeame Kwame said being a father has been a great experience even though he was totally scared during both pregnancies.

Meanwhile, his son Sir Kwame Bota Nsiah-Apau, last week graduated from the Galaxy International School at age 14. He’s a science student.

He completed IGCSE which is equivalent to SHS. His certificate was presented to him by his father, Okyeame Kwame, who was the chairman for the graduation ceremony.

His interests are music, science, fashion, sports, chess and having intense conversations with adults.

In 2017, together with his father, Okyeame Kwame and sister, Sante Nsiah-Apau, he released a song titled ‘Saucing’.

In 2019, in collaboration with Amazon and World Reader, he released another single titled ‘Read’ with his dad and sister.