US Supports Ghana’s Legal Aid System

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff (second left) and other participants during the Legal Aid panel discussion

The U.S. has supported Ghana’s Legal Aid Commission with 54 new laptops to enhance the commission’s services.

The laptops, presented by Douglas Emhoff, Second Gentleman of the U.S., are part of efforts to strengthen Ghana’s Criminal Justice System through the use of technology.

“I hope this will help… technology is one way to fight back,” Mr. Emhoff indicated while presenting the laptops to the Acting Executive Director of Legal Aid Commission during a Legal Aid Panel discussion on access to justice, in Accra.

The programme formed part of a historic visit by U.S Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband who are touring Ghana and other African countries to promote relationships and partnerships.

Mr. Emhoff said, “The Department of States Bureau International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs and United States Department of Justice will continue to work with Ghana’s Criminal Justice System to develop programming that will strengthen law enforcement and the Judiciary and prisons.”

Acting Executive Director of Legal Aid Commission, Ellen Adwoa Sowa, prior to receiving the laptops had lamented about the challenges inhibiting the outfit from performing its mandate.

She said the commission has only 54 lawyers out of which 37 are almost completely focused on criminal cases, a figure which is woefully inadequate to serve Ghanaians who need their services.

She therefore, called for more resources, including human, “more offices to be opened and equitably distributed nationwide to be able to ensure that whoever need representation can walk in get assistance.”

Justice Nene Amegatcher, a Justice of the Supreme Court who facilitated the panel discussion urged men to encourage their wives to chase their dreams, a position Mr. Emhoff agreed with.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak