Voices In Worship Discharges 17 Mothers, Babies From Weija Hospital

The choir members during a visit to one of the wards

Voices in Worship, the youth choir of Royalhouse Chapel International, Ahenfie, has discharged 17 mothers and their babies from the Weija Municipal Hospital under its flagship initiative dubbed, “Baba Project.”

The choir covered medical bills totaling GH¢23,000, enabling their discharge and supported a 48-year-old woman, who lost her womb due to pregnancy complications, with an amount of GH¢1,500 as medical bills to aid her recovery.

The choir also shared a time of fellowship with the beneficiaries through prayers and sharing of the word of God.

Pastor-in-Charge of Voices In Worship, Rev. Albert Nii Tettey Ayittey, speaking with the media said the project, with considerable backing from the church’s founder and leader, the Apostle General, Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah, and his wife, Rev. Mrs. Rita Korankye-Ankrah, seeks to bring relief to mothers who have been kept in hospitals due to unpaid bills.

“The project, initiated in 2011 and now in its 14th year, aims to bring Christ, provide financial assistance, and highlight facility needs to attract support,” he said.

He, however, said that the choir was able to provide support to about 50 percent of its target, indicating that moving forward, the choir will expand its efforts to address all the cases they identify at the hospital.

“We realised that almost every year we have never had zero incidents before, we go in and we come back with something that we are unable to attend. So what we are going to do is that now we know the full complement with regards to the problems in that place, so we are going to start now so that we’ll enter in and make sure that we leave the place, covering everybody,” he stated.

He used the opportunity to thank the church and the members of the choir for supporting the vision. “Well, for this amount of money being raised by these young people, I cannot but to express my sincere appreciation to them,” he said.

Medical Superintendent of the Weija Municipal Hospital, Dr. David Kwabena Okoh, said the maternity department, which serves a large catchment area, faces significant challenges including unpaid bills by patients.

“Non-payment of bills is a significant problem, with patients needing essential items like diapers and sanitary towels. The department relies on donations and support from organisations like Royalhouse Chapel to clear bills and maintain essential supplies,” he said.

He also called for additional support from philanthropists, organisations, and corporate entities to improve facilities and provide medical equipment to enhance care for mothers and newborns.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri