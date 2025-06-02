Ejisu MP Vows Greater Support For Schools

Kwabena Boateng handing over the desks to Monica Addai Appiah

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu, Lawyer Kwabena Boateng, has reaffirmed his commitment to improving educational infrastructure in the constituency, beginning with the donation of 200 classroom desks to Onwe Senior High School.

Presenting the desks during a visit to the school, the MP noted that the gesture was part of a broader effort to create better learning environments across Ejisu.

He assured school authorities of continued support, pledging to use his influence and lobbying skills to attract more resources for schools in the constituency.

“Ejisu is one of the biggest constituencies in Ghana, and it’s not surprising that we face some challenges with educational logistics. But I’m committed to working with our chiefs and the people to seek support and improve teaching and learning in all schools within the constituency,” he said.

The MP also promised to help refurbish the school’s libraries and classrooms and to support the completion of ongoing infrastructure projects, emphasising that students and teachers deserve a conducive environment in which to thrive.

The Assistant Headmistress of Onwe SHS, Madam Monica Addai Appiah, received the desks on behalf of the school and lauded the MP’s swift intervention.

“It was disheartening to see Form 3 students struggling daily with Form 1 students over desks. This donation is not only timely but significant,” she said.

She expressed hope that the MP would also assist in completing stalled projects and renovating key administrative offices at the school.

“Having visited and taken note of our challenges, we believe our MP will help us – just as he graciously donated these desks,” she added.

As part of his inspection tour, MP Boateng also visited Edwenease M/A Basic School, where he inspected a six-unit classroom block initially started by his late predecessor and former Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Kumah.

The MP revealed that the project, which was at the lintel stage when he assumed office, is now being roofed. He pledged to ensure its timely completion to accommodate more pupils in a safe and comfortable environment.

By Ernest Kofi Adu