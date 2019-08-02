Wa UDS Campus Renamed After Dombo

The government has renamed the University of Development Studies (UDS) Wa campus, S.D. Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies following the passage of the University for Business and Integrated Development Studies Bill 2018.

The Minority MPs who were against the name changed refused to vote allowing the Majority to have their way after a majority vote in parliament on Thursday, 1 August 2019.

The passage of the Bill will transform the existing UDS Wa campus into a fully-fledged university.

The Wa and Navorongo campuses of UDS were recently made autonomous through an Executive Instrument.

The campus was separated from UDS in 2002 as the Faculty of Integrated Development Studies to give easy access to people in the Upper West Region to tertiary education.

Who is S.D Dombo?

Simon Diedong Dombo, was a Ghanaian politician and king who belonged to the United Party (UP) tradition, of which the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has its roots.

Mr Dombo was a Member of Parliament during the First Republic of Ghana.

He was also one of the founders of the Northern People’s Party and also Minister for Health and then Minister for Interior during the Second Republic.

He died on 19 March 1998.