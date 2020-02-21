West African Industrial Trade Exhibition Launched

George Pearson

THE MAIDEN edition of the West African Industrial Trade Exhibition (WAITEX) has been launched.

WAITEX which was unveiled at the Accra International Press Center on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, was scheduled to take place in Ghana from April 21-23, 2020 at the Fantasy Dome of the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre, Accra.

According to George Pearson, West Africa Regional Director of Afrocet Montgomery, organizers of the fair, WAITEX was designed to support companies and individuals involved in mining, light and heavy industry, automation, packaging and the occupational health and safety sectors.

He said the event was also aimed at creating an environment where business partnerships could develop while trade exchanges took place.

Mr. Pearson revealed that over 50 exhibitors had already been booked and over 80 were expected to do so soon.

“The event is important for Ghana’s economy because it focuses on the key parts of economic growth plans as laid out by the government,” he said.

He added, “These include the manufacturing sector, mining sector and packaging sector.”

Principal Investment Promotion Officer from the Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC), Victoria Akosua Cobbah, speaking at the launch, stated that the decision of the Montgomery Group and Afrocet Montgomery to organize their first-ever West African exhibition trade exhibition in Ghana was testimony that Ghana was the go-to destination for high performing investments on the African continent.

BY Melvin Tarlue