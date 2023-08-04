Who wears Miss Kidi III Crown ? …As Kwabena Kwabena Pops up As Guest Judge

The stage is set for the 3rd edition of Ghana’s premier kids pageant, Miss Kidi Ghana tomorrow at the Zenith University College auditorium.

But the question on the lips of followers of the well arranged competition is who will be crowned the ultimate winner?.

So far, the ten delegates have demonstrated gross intelligence in their presentations over ten weeks; making the

work of judges – Nana Tiaah Ampem Darkoa, Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum and guest judge artist Kwabena Kwabena difficult.

CEO of ASKOF Productions Limited Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum said ahead of tomorrow’s final “We have indeed come a long way, it’s been topsy turvy, but in all l must commend all the delegates and their supportive parents and guardians.

” We are anticipating an uncompromising finals, all the ten are winners if you ask me, may the best delegate emerge winner.”

She added ” l must admit l am fulfilled so far, taking into account how it all began-audition, durbar orientation and all that and the individual growth over the weeks gives my selfless team comprising Eugene Ofori, Tanko Ibrahim, Chris Asante, Isaac Amponsah, Kakel and Felicity Ameley Naa Sampah and I great joy. But our joy would be completed after crowning the deserving winner tomorrow.”

Michealla, Britney, Muntom, Juanita, Puriel, Xornam, Valarie, Lisa, Lydia and Dela will battle for supremacy tomorrow from 1pm to 4pm live on CTV.

At stake is a crown, a sash, educational materials and an international trip.

The kids reality show, emceed by Maxbel is supported by Twellium Industrial Limited, Flora Tissues, Top Choco, Angel Cola, Patcy Glam and Essential Cosmetics.