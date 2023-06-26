‘Winkogo Centre Will Produce Next Abedi Pele’

Kurt (with mic) addressing the gathering during the commissioning

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku believes the newly-built Winkogo Technical Centre in Bolgatanga will unearth more talent for the country.

The FA boss and his entourage commissioned the technical centre, which boosts of a FIFA standard AstroTurf, last Friday.

According to the FA capo, the technical centre will be expanded with the building of changing rooms for boys and girls.

“I was very certain about the project and the benefits to the football ecosystem. The people in this region needed something special to nature talents and to grow the sport, and I can confidently say that they finally got it. Winkogo is a top quality football pitch that would help us produce the next Abedi Pele,” President Simeon-Okraku said.

“We would like to thank the overlord of the Talensi Traditional Area and the headmaster of Bolgatanga Senior High School for donating this parcel of land for this project.

“For me, this is the best news for the people of Winkogo, and its environs. The pitch is the first phase of the project, we will cut sod for the construction of changing rooms for both girls and boys, an office complex for the Regional Football Association and spectator stand as the second and third phase of the project,” he added.