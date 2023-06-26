Mordzifa, Werner Grab MTN Invitational Golf

A group photograph of the winners, sponsors and organisers

Impressive respective scores handed Justice Mordzifa and Mercy Werner top prizes in the MTN Invitational Golf at the Celebrity Golf Club, Sakumono on Saturday.

Mordzifa recorded 37 points to dominate the men’s category A, to beat Jack Yang Lin by just a stroke (36), while Frank Amuzu finished third with 35 points.

Werner extended her dominance to the longest drive division as well as the closest to the pin, and placed runner-up in the Women’s Group A category.

Nadia Kwei-Sam emerged tops in the Women’s Group A with 32 points, with Patricia Adusei Poku taking the second runner-up position.

In the Men’s Group B, Hai Yu Yu grabbed the ultimate prize with 42 points, while Benigno Mimis finished second with 38 points, with Abdul Aziz Amankwah following in that order with 35 points.

And for their efforts, they received trophies and special MTN souvenirs.

Acting Chief Enterprise Business Executive Daniel Asare said, “It’s been an awesome experience so far and meeting you today on the golf course makes it even more exciting.

“I understand it’s been a while since Celebrity Golf hosted the MTN Invitational. It’s good to be back here after engaging other golfers at Bok-Nam-Kin at Burma Camp and Achimota Golf.

“For us, your unwavering support and participation year on year in our invitational continues to fuel us to do more and even better as a brand.

“Through your support, we have been able to build a remarkable brand that has kept pushing boundaries in the telecommunications sector for the past 27 years.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum