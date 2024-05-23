Witness Statements For Ex-Second Lady’s ‘Robber’

The Office of the Attorney General has filed disclosure documents, including statements of witnesses who would be testifying against Yahuza Osumanu, the man who allegedly robbed several individuals, including former Second Lady, Matilda Yaaba Amissah-Arthur.

The prosecution has already filed a first batch of disclosures based on the court’s order and Nana Ama Adinkra, a Senior State Attorney, on Tuesday told the court that they have filed a second batch which included the witness statements.

She, however, prayed the court to grant them some time by way of an adjournment so they could file the remaining disclosures.

The court, presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo adjourned the case to June 6, 2024, for continuation.

Yahuza Osumanu has been charged with 22 counts of robbery and four counts of money laundering, and he has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The lone robber who had been on the radar of the police for a series of robberies at Tesano, Airport Residential Area, Ridge and Cantonment, all in Accra, was arrested on December 13, 2023, following coordinated police efforts.

Court documents say his modus operandi includes targeting wealthy individuals whose homes he breaks into and robs them at gun point.

The accused, according to court documents, entered the home of the former Second Lady on December 5, 2023, wielding a gun and threatened to kill her if she did not comply with his instructions.

Yahuza Osumanu is accused of assaulting Mrs. Amissah-Arthur by strangling her and hitting her head repeatedly on the ground whiles demanding for more booty, leading her to lose consciousness momentarily.

The accused, according to court documents, succeeded in robbing the helpless woman of her money totaling USD$2,200.00, GH¢3,000.00, and €50.00.

He also made away with a gold watch valued at GH¢20,000.00 and necklaces valued at GH¢5,000.00.

He also stole a safe from the room but could not carry it out of the house as he was spotted by a security guard on his way out, and he abandoned it.

In all, he is accused of successfully robbing his five victims of jewelries, including Rolex watches, Cartier watches, gold watches, among others, all totaling $236,000.00 and GH¢25,000.00.

He also made away with cash sums totaling GH¢6,500.00, £3,500.00, $2,200.00 and €50.00.

All the robberies, according to court documents, were captured on CCTV camera, and the accused is said to have admitted to being the one in the footage.

The court last week denied a bail application filed by his lawyer on ground that it was not convinced the accused would avail himself for the trial if granted bail, given the gravity of the allegations against him.

“I am of the considered opinion that looking at the nature of the accusations against the accused and the nature of evidence… I am inclined to believe that he will not avail himself to stand trial when granted bail. At best the initial stages he can appear in court but when the trial proceeds that is where he will jump bail,” Justice Lydia Osei Marfo held.

The judge assured an expeditious trial and ordered that the accused should remain in custody unless there appears to be a delay from the prosecution.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak