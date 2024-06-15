IHRC Deputy Chair Celebrates Muslims …Prays An End To Lebanon, Palestine Violence

The International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) Deputy Chairman Dr Abu Zein has sent a goodwill message to Muslims worldwide as they mark this year’s Eid Ul Adha on Sunday.

He has also prayed for the permanent end of the ongoing Lebanon and Palestine violence.

In a release from the communication department of IHRC, it stated ” The International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) through the voice of its deputy chairman Dr Abu Zein stands in joyful celebration with our Muslim families globally, while commiserate with the people of Palestine and Lebanon prays an end to the absurd violence underway.”