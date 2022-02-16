1 Dead, 4 Injured In Fire Fighters Accident At Kwame Danso

A fire fighter of Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has been confirmed dead following fire fighters’ accident on the Kwame Danso- Atebubu highway in the Bono East Region.

Four others at Kwame Danso are battling for their lives after the accident

The fatal accident occurred at about 10:40am Monday February 15, 2022 when fire tender number 717 was responding to a distress fire call at Atebubu with the five fire officers.

Information available to DGN Online indicates that the deadly accident happened when a motor biker carelessly crossed the Fire Truck.

In an attempt to avoid hitting and killing the motor rider, the Fire Truck then lost its balance and summersaulted severally on the highway landing on its roof in a nearby bush thereby badly damaging the fire truck.

Some road users who chanced on the accident helped to convey the critically injured crew members to the Atebubu Government Hospital.

Four of the critically injured crew have been referred to Techiman Holy Family Hospital where one has been confirmed dead.

The other crew members are responding well to treatment at the Atebubu Government Hospital.

By Vincent Kubi