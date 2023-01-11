1% E-Levy Implementation Begins Today

Ing. Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications

MOBILE MONEY service providers will from today, January 11, 2023, start the implementation of the revised Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) rate of one percent.

This follows the directive from the Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The service providers are Airtel Mobile Commerce (Ghana) Limited, GCB G-Money, Mobile Money Limited, Vodafone Mobile Financial Services Limited and Zeepay Ghana Limited.

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, in a statement assured the public that its members are working constantly with the GRA and other key institutions, to ensure a seamless implementation of the revised E-Levy rate.

“The chamber would like to assure the general public that its members are working assiduously with the GRA and other key institutions, to ensure a seamless implementation of the revised levy from Wednesday, January 11, 2023,” the statement said.

It further noted that as captured in the Electronic Transfer Levy (Amendment) Act, 2022, Act 1089 which has been passed by parliament and assented to by the President, the levy on electronic transfers has been reduced from 1.5 per cent to 1 per cent, while the GHS 100 threshold remains unchanged.

The government introduced the e-Levy in the 2022 budget as a means of additional revenue mobilisation.

It was to provide funding to support the government’s ambition to undertake some critical projects and improve the quality of service for the telecommunication industry.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri