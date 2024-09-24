10 Protesters Caged Over Violent Demo

A dramatic turn of events unfolded as 10 protesters, including prominent Democracy Hub leader, Ralph St. Williams, were remanded into police custody for two weeks following a violent demonstration at the 37 Military intersections.

The accused appeared in Circuit Court 6, pleading not guilty to charges of unlawful assembly, unlawful damage, assaulting a police officer, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Over 40 protesters were arrested during the three-day demonstration, titled “Stop the Galamsey and Re-Occupy Julorbi House.”

Police Report Reveals Escalating Tensions

According to the police report, tensions arose when protesters attempted to break through barricades at the 37 roundabout, leading to confrontations with officers.



Democracy Hub leader Mawuse Oliver Barker-Vormawor was seen pushing down barricades and removing the key from a police tow truck.

Conspiracy Allegations

Prosecutors allege that protesters conspired to commit crimes, including unlawful damage and assaulting police officers.

The defense has until October 8, 2024, to prepare its case.

Public Demonstrations Under Scrutiny

This incident raises concerns about public demonstrations and civil disobedience in Ghana.

The trial’s outcome may set a precedent for how law enforcement handles future protests.

-BY Daniel Bampoe