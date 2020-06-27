10th RTP Awards Slated For October

Prince Mackay, CEO of Big Events Ghana

The 10th edition of the annual Radio and Television Personality Awards (RTP Award) being organized to reward personalities in radio and television industries will be held in October, the organizers have announced.

Unlike many award winners who receive nothing for their honour, winners of this year’s edition of the awards will take home some special goodies and souvenirs from sponsors.

Organized by Big Event Ghana, the awards ceremony is aimed at rewarding personalities who have over the years contributed immensely towards the development of radio and television in Ghana.

This year, 30 awards will be given out to deserving personalities who head different programming formats on mainstream radio and television nationwide.

The organizers have promised an improved edition this year, adding that measures have been put in place to make the event historic.

They have so far received 1,962 nominations filed from across the 16 regions of Ghana, adding that a total number of 304 more nominations were recorded as compared to 1,658 nominations filed in 2019.

Nominations for this year’s event were closed on June 10.

What remains now, as organizers work towards the grand launch of the event, is for the planning committee to complete work on the nomination and categorization process.

The organizers are expected to unveil the list of nominees at the grand launch of the awards ceremony in Accra very soon.

The launch is expected to attract radio and television personalities, musicians, journalists and a cross-section of the general public.

Also to be revealed at the launch will be the all new exciting prize package for winners at this year’s edition of the awards, as well as unveiling other packages.

Notable media personalities who have won the prestigious RTP Awards since its inception in 2010 include Kwami Sefa Kayi, Nana Aba Anamoah, Stacy Amoateng, Captain Godsbrian Smart, Blakk Rasta, Kwesi Aboagye, Gifty Anti and Alfred Ocansey.

Others include Abeiku Aggrey Santana, Johnny Hughes, Bola Ray, Kwabena Yeboah, Kofi Kumbilson and KSM among others.

RTP Awards has also witnessed performances from the likes of Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Kojo Antwi, Efya, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Wendy Shay, Ruff N Smooth, Ebony, C-Zar and Selina Boateng.

Other music stars who have graced the RTP Awards stage include Asem, Okomfo Kwadee, Kontinhene, Lorde Kenya, Adina, No Tribe, King Promise, Kofi Sarpong, Akatakyie, Joyce Blessing, Irene Logan, Joe Mettle and Ambolley.

By George Clifford Owusu