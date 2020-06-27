Obuor’s Unfinished Business With MUSIGA Caused His Defeat

Benjamin Oduro Arhin Jnr

The General Secretary of the Watch Your Tongue Initiative, Benjamin Oduro Arhin Jnr, aka Bnoskka, who is also a lecturer and a creative arts business consultant, has reacted to former Musicians Union of Ghana’s (MUSIGA’s) President’s loss in the recent NPP primary election at the Asante Akyem South Constituency.

Bnoskka enumerated some factors that contributed immensely to the former MUSIGA boss, Bice Osei Kuffour, losing the seat. He stated that Obuor had an unfinished business that needed to be completed before venturing into politics.

A section of MUSIGA have accused him of financial mismanagement, favouritism in his administration, foul play in the purchase of MUSIGA cars and money deposited with Menzgold amongst others.

Becoming a Member of Parliament ( MP) requires credibility and greater responsibility; however, Obuor must put his house in order and address all allegations levelled against him before pursuing his political dream.

“Obour must address the legal issues against him at the court, clear his name and render proper accounts to MUSIGA and do a proper handover,” Bnoskka noted.

Bnoskka on the hand praised Obour for pulling that number of votes at his first vie for the Asante Akyem South seat and promised him of a greater political career if he was able to clear his name and integrity with respect to MUSIGA matters.

The Konkontibaa hitmaker was bidding to represent the people of the Asante Akyem South Constituency in the Ashanti Region in Parliament, but unfortunately he failed to unseat incumbent MP, Kwaku Asante-Boateng.

With a total tally of 296 votes, Obour lost to Mr. Asante-Boateng, who polled a total of 360 votes.

Other aspirants who contested for the seat are Edmond Oppong-Peprah, William Yamoah and Eric Amofa.