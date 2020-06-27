NAJA Crowned Winner Of Maiden Edition Of Prime Studio

NAJA displaying her cash prize

Fifteen-year-old Henrietta Nana Adwoa Marfowaa, aka NAJA, has been crowned the winner of the first season of the music reality show, Prime Studio.

After 13 weeks of stiff competition from the 10 contestants on Joy Prime, NAJA emerged the winner, with an impressive score from the judges of the night—dancehall sensation, Stonebwoy and seasoned music producer, Dominic Ansa-Asare—alongside public votes.

For her winning prize package, NAJA bagged a year recording deal with Alpha Omega Media Group, GH¢80,000 worth of promotional airtime with Multimedia Group and a cash prize of GH¢10,000 given by Ghanaian entrepreneur and Afro beat superstar, Luminary DMR, who is known for his hit songs, Agyeiwaa and Bobobo.

Speaking after the crowning, NAJA said that even though she aimed at the ultimate prize, her win still came as a surprise to her.

“I am really happy and surprised as well. I wanted to win and so I worked hard for it, but the other contestants also worked very hard and that made me panic about winning,” she said.

Five out of the 10 contestants made it to the finale, with Kissys and R. Tay taking the first and second runners-up positions respectively.

They took home GH¢5,000 and GH¢3,000 cash prizes and GH¢10,000 worth of promotional airtime each with Multimedia Group.