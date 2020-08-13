11 Nigeriens Arrested At Kotobabi Registration Centre

Eleven arrested Nigeriens who attempted to register during the just ended voters’ registration mop up at the Kotobabi Police Station have been moved to the Greater Accra Regional Police Headquarters for investigations.

The suspects who were arrested lasted Sunday are Hussein Amidu Sulley, Abdul Nassim Mumuni, Kassim Sani Issah, Alidu mumuni, Nura Yussif and Abdulla Musah.

The rest are Bassini Amidu, Seidu Sumaila, Safianu Ibrahim, Sanunu Zakaria and Issa Alidu Adamu.

They were arrested by the Kotobabi Police when they were in the queue to get registered.

The Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Efia Tenge, when contacted, confirmed the story.

She said initial reports indicated that at about 5:40pm on Sunday, August 9, 2020, the 11 suspects secretly joined the queue to get registered for the voters’ ID cards.

In the process, one of their neighbours spotted them and drew the attention of the registration officer in charge.

She said the suspects were immediately arrested by the Kotobabi Police for interrogations.

“The suspects, upon their arrest had in their hands, their names, house numbers, parents’ names and their hometowns,” she said.

She revealed that upon interrogations, the suspects admitted that they were Nigeriens.

“The regional command is currently taking their statements after which they would be sent to court for prosecution,” she added.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey