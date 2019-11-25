1,100 Vehicles For SHS Coming

Pro. Opoku-Amankwa (left) at the SUTESCO Speech and Prize Giving Day

THE Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, has hinted that the government is in the process of supplying about 300 buses and 800 pickups to some secondary schools, particularly the deprived ones in the country.

He made the announcement at the Homecoming/Speech and Prize Giving Day of Suhum Senior High Technical School (SUTESCO) in the Suhum Municipality of the Eastern Region over the weekend.

The Director-General, who is an old student of the school, said, “We are receiving about 300 buses in the next few weeks. A total of 800 pickups are also coming and I am pretty sure SUTESCO will benefit from that one following a plea from the school authority.”

WASSCE

Prof. Opoku-Amankwa said the WASSCE results in the country generally had not been the best but measures were being put in place to improve the situation.

He said candidates who sat for the English Language last year had 46.79% but in 2019 it increased to 48.96%, while for Mathematics in 2018 (38.33%) but in 2019 (55.31%). Integrated Science in 2018 (50.2 to 55%) and Social Studies moved from 73% to 75%.

He said the discussion they had with the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to move the exams from February to April had given the students ample time to prepare well for the exams and added that the government was not relenting in providing learning materials to all students.

Besides, he said they were adopting additional measures to ensure that the first batch of the Free SHS students prepare adequately for their WASSCE.

The Headmistress of the school, Elizabeth Ama Agyakwa, appealed to the government to help bring a lot of infrastructural development to the school.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Suhum