120 ECG Meters Stolen at Asamankese

The Electricity Company of Ghana, Asamankese District of the Eastern Region has expressed worry over the increasing trend of meter theft in the area.

About 120 ammeters installed by ECG have so far been stolen in the community by unknown persons.

The District Manager, Mr. Justice Bandoh says the company’s property (Ammeter) which has been installed for private individuals for commercial purposes or domestic businesses has been the target since it is fixed outside for easy access.

He said the incidents have been reported to the police for investigation.

“About 120 meters that we installed have been stolen. We have reported the matter to the police”.

The District Manager however urged owners of properties to fix metal protectors around the meters to deny the unscrupulous persons from easy access.