120 Semi-Finalists Inducted For GSTEP 2026 Challenge

One hundred and twenty (120) teams from the Ashanti, Greater Accra, Eastern, and Volta regions have been officially selected and inducted into the Ghana Science & Tech Explorer Challenge Prize (GSTEP) 2026 challenge as the stakes get higher for the pupils to display their ideas and secure a spot among the 60 finalist teams.

This year marks a milestone as teams from the Volta Region join for the first time, bringing fresh ideas and perspectives to the competition.

The Ashanti Region leads the semi-final stage with 42 teams, while Greater Accra, Eastern, and Volta Regions each have 26 teams competing for a place in the final stage of the competition.

The various semi-finalists are expected to transform their ideas into workable solutions through the development of a Minimum Viable Product (MVP), a functional version of their prototype that demonstrates how their solution will impact their communities.

Alongside the MVP, teams will create a team and business model canvas to define the problem they are addressing, identify beneficiaries, and plan the resources and strategies needed to bring their ideas to life.

To ensure success, each team will be paired with dedicated mentors and coaches who will provide guidance in technical and entrepreneurial skills.

Each team will also receive the One4All Kids kit, a semi-finalist handbook, a teacher guide, and access to virtual 2D and 3D training sessions.

These resources aim to equip teams with practical skills, allowing them to innovate effectively while gaining valuable experience that extends beyond the competition.

For teams that were not selected, the GSTEP Perseverance Awards Programme offers a second chance.

Participants can reapply using their initial ideas, with the possibility of winning the 2026 GSTEP Perseverance Awards Programme recognising their creativity, dedication, and resilience.

The semi-finalist induction ceremonies were held virtually in two sessions on December 4 and 8, 2025.

The ceremonies formally welcomed the teams into the next phase of the competition.

Speaking at the induction, Isaac Ankomah, Ashanti Regional STEM Coordinator for the Ghana Education Service (GES), emphasised the importance of strengthening STEM education at the basic school level.

He noted that STEM is more than a classroom subject; it is a mindset that nurtures inquiry, experimentation, resilience, and creativity.

“STEM confidence does not begin in a state-of-the-art lab; it begins when a child can say, ‘My idea matters. My question makes sense. My solution can help someone.’ That is the power of GSTEP; creating spaces where learners feel heard, supported, and inspired,” he said.

The 2026 GSTEP Challenge is implemented by a consortium led by DreamOval Foundation, in partnership with Partnership Bureau, Shulem Lake, and Practical Education Network.

The programme operates in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service and the Ministry of Education, and is funded by Fondation Botnar.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak