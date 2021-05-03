17-years-old Trotro mate burnt to death at Asafo-Kumasi

A 17-years old Trotro mate has been reported dead after a fire swept through over 30 makeshift structures at Asafo in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti region.

According to an eyewitness report, the Trotro mate and a small boy were together locked up inside the room when the fire started at 2:30 pm on Sunday.

The eyewitness said “The 17-years old Trotro mate together with a child was locked up in a room when the fire started and got burnt. We were unable to save them”.

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Divisional fire officer, DO1, Rashid Nisawu indicated that “From the initial investigations, one person has died while over 30 makeshift structures have been destroyed. the cause of the outbreak is still unknown.”

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been conveyed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital morgue for preservation.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke