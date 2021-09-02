175 TaTU Students Stranded As Management Cancels Scholarship

About 175 Students of the Tamale Technical University (TaTU) in the Northern Region have been left stranded in the school as management cancels their scholarships.

As if that was not enough, the students have been prevented by the management of the institution from writing their end of semester examination which started August 30, 2021, until they paid their fees in full.

The students have been left traumatized as some of them came from Accra, Kumasi and other parts of the country.

The affected victims are first-year and second-year students.

In 2020, Tamale Technical University (TaTU) organized a justification for the public to select sports students in soccer, tennis, volleyball, table tennis among others for the institution.

After the justify, the institution selected about 175 sportsmen and women for admission and to represent the institution as sports students.

DGN Online gathered that the justify process has been the norm of the institution every new academic year to reinforce its sports department but a new vice-chancellor after assuming office cancelled the scholarship.

The affected students were however informed about the new development only on August 30, 2021, when they were about to write their end of semester examination.

Some of the affected students who spoke to DGN Online on condition of anonymity said that they were prevented from writing the examination and told that they could write if only they pay their fees in full.

“Some of us nearly fought with the invigilators because they were sacking us out of the exams hall and even those who were able to write their papers were collected and thrown into the dustbin .”

According to them, they would not have applied to the institution but because the institution offered scholarships that were the reason why they justified their inclusion into the school.

“Some of us come from Accra and we have rented on campus and feeding ourselves and all that so why is the school doing this to us, if not because of the scholarship some of us wouldn’t have come here in the first place so they should allow us to write the exams we will come and pay later.”

They appealed to Education Ministry and other organizations to come to their aid because their education is about to be ruined.

The aggrieved students have indicated that they would take legal action against the school should they refuse to allow them to write their exams.

A source at the institution told DGN Online that a meeting was held and some staff of the school pleaded for the school to allow the students to write their exams and when they return to school next semester they pay their fees in full but management declined the request and instead they pay before they are allowed to write their exams.

When DGN Online contacted the Public Relations departments of the Tamale Technical University(TaTU), they declined to comment on the issue but indicated that a statement will be issued.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale