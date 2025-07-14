Fire Service Awards Zen Petroleum Limited

Zen Petroleum staff receiving the award

THE MAIDEN edition of the National Safety Awards, organised by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNS), has rewarded Zen Petroleum Limited for its years of upholding safety at its various outlets nationwide.

The award, received under the Corporate Excellence Award category, was in affirmation of Zen’s dedication to sustaining safety as a leading wholly Ghanaian-owned downstream oil and gas industry in the country.

Acting Chief Fire Officer, Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sarpong, said the award is organised to honour companies like Zen Petroleum and individuals who are not waiting for disasters to strike before acting, but are embedding safety into their operations, behaviours, values, and everyday lives.

The Ag. CFO extended her warmest congratulations to all award recipients and nominees, saying, “You have proven that excellence in safety is possible and essential. May your leadership inspire others to do the same?”

ZEN Petroleum is the leading fuel and lubricant supplier to Ghana’s mining sector, with a growing retail network of over 60 service stations. The Group also includes Astra Oil Services, a licensed Bulk Distribution Company (BDC); ZEN Terminals, a gasoil depot with 33,00OMT capacity; and ZEN Transport, which includes Ladybird Logistics – the world’s first all-female driver logistics company, created to empower women in transport.

Through its nationwide retail network and ZEN convenience shops, the Group delivers high-quality fuel and everyday essentials to communities across Ghana, driving accessibility, safety, and impact in every region it serves.

ZEN has maintained a Fatality Frequency Rate (FaFR) of 0.00, meaning the company has operated for over a decade without a single fatality.

In January 2025, ZEN launched and signed off its Life Saving Rules (LSR) – a vital step in empowering every team member to prioritise safety daily and reinforcing a culture of safety excellence across all operations.

It was recognised in the Financial Times and Statista 2024 annual ranking of Africa’s fastest-growing companies for the third year in a row, 2022, 2023, and 2024 – making it the only Ghanaian company to make the list three consecutive times.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke