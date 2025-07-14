Ghana Launches Action Plan On Business, HR

Stakeholders at the launch

Ghana has launched its National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights (NAP-BHR), as the nation takes steps to solidify its commitment to protecting human rights, by ensuring that private or public businesses operating in the country respect human rights.

The NAP-BHR which was co-chaired and developed by the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), has been developed as a blueprint and roadmap contextualised to guide the implementation of the United Nations Guiding Principles in Ghana.

The launch saw Ghana becoming the fifth country in Africa, after Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, and Liberia, to officially adopt a National Action Plan (NAP) on Business and Human Rights, aligned with the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

This marks a significant step in the country’s ongoing efforts to promote responsible business practices and enhance national protections against business-related human rights abuses, including environmental pollution, labour violations, child labour, and the lack of effective remedy mechanisms.

Seven key objectives have been identified in the NAP-BHR to address state duty, corporate responsibility and empowering rights-holders to effectively assert their rights.

The 7-chapter document, both in soft and hard copies has also been reproduced into a brail to enhance access to those with visual disabilities.

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, in a speech read for him by Dr. Sylvia Adusu, indicated that it is imperative that Ghana joins the league of nations in Africa that have developed a NAP-BHR, especially when the first African Business and Human Rights Forum was held here in Ghana.

“The state is committed to business and human rights. I believe that, that is the reason why even before the guiding principles on business and human rights, our constitution as far back as 1992 noted that human rights shall be respect by all natural and legal persons.”

He assured that his Office will play its role in ensuring that the NAP-BHR is adopted and the objectives stated therein are achieved.

The Commissioner of CHRAJ, Dr. Joseph Whittal, highlighted the significance of the action plan, indicated that it was only a step towards ensuring that the state protected human rights, businesses respected human rights and ensured access to effective remedy when violations occur.

“I wish to use this medium to call on all our partners, both local and international, to support the Commission in setting up a fully equipped and functional NAP Implementation Secretariat,” he said.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak