First National Bank Appoints New Head Of Internal Audit

Richard Edem Akabua

First National Bank has announced the appointment of Richard Edem Akabua as the new Head of Internal Audit, effective immediately.

Richard has been a key member of the bank’s Internal Audit team, previously serving as Internal Audit Manager. Over the years, he has played a pivotal role in establishing and strengthening the bank’s internal audit function. His unwavering dedication to enhancing the bank’s control environment and governance framework has earned him recognition to step up into leadership.

In his new role, Richard will be responsible for providing strategic leadership for the internal audit function in alignment with the bank’s overarching goals. He will oversee the delivery of independent, objective assurance and advisory services, aimed at adding value and improving the bank’s operations. His mandate includes advancing innovations in audit processes, reinforcing internal controls, and enhancing risk management frameworks.

Before joining First National Bank, he held key positions in audit and risk control at Barclays Bank Ghana and the erstwhile Capital Bank.

Richard brings to this role a wealth of experience and robust academic and professional credentials. He holds an MBA in Finance from Central University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Education (Social Sciences, Accounting) from the University of Cape Coast. He also is a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), a Certified ISO/IEC 27001 Lead Implementer, and an active member of respected professional bodies including the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA), and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

“Richard’s appointment reflects the confidence we have in his experience, professionalism, and strategic insight,” says Warren Adams, Chief Executive Officer of First National Bank Ghana. “His leadership will play a key role in maintaining the bank’s reputation for strong governance and operational excellence.”

Commenting on his appointment, Richard Edem Akabua expressed his gratitude and commitment to the bank, saying, “I am deeply honored by this appointment and grateful for the confidence placed in me. I look forward to working closely with my colleagues and stakeholders to further strengthen our internal control environment and contribute meaningfully to the bank’s strategic goals.”