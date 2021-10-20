2 Arrested For Assaulting Policeman

The suspects in police custody

Two men have been arrested by the Accra Regional Police Command for brutally assaulting a policeman at Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra.

The suspects have been identified as Evans Addo, 42 and Godfred Akrofi, 32.

The victim, Constable Nii Okai Sampa, according the Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Juliana Obeng was attacked by the suspects at about 3:30pm on October 17.

She said the policeman went to Nkrumah Circle to meet his friend and he saw a group of men harassing and searching the body another gentleman.

The policeman therefore, tried to bring sanity to the place and in the process he realized that the gentleman being harassed by the group wanted to buy a mobile phone.

“The policeman discovered that the said buyer bargained the price and reached an agreement. The seller asked the victim to give him the phone so that he could package it for him and attempted to change the phone for a fake one,” the police spokeswoman said.

She said the policeman collected the original phone from the seller and gave it to the buyer who had already made the payment but this did not go well with the traders who massed and attacked the law enforcement officer for the intervention.

“They pounced on the officer and knocked him on the lips, resulting in a cut on his upper lips, which made him to bleed profusely. They further cut open the pocket in which he kept the original phone, the fake one and a phone case and took them away from him,” she said adding “the policeman was then rescued by a patrol team in the area and two suspects were arrested by the team.”

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey