2 Arrested For Stealing GIS Officer’s Pistol, Ammunition At Walewale

The suspects

TWO persons have been arrested by the police in Walewale, in the North East Region, for stealing pistol and ammunition belonging to an Immigration officer.

The two suspects, Mohammed Basit, 18 and Baba Rasid, 22, entered the room of the Immigration officer on May 17, 2025, while he was away and stole the officer’s Smith and Wessonssen Pistol loaded with ten rounds of ammunition as well as his two CZ rifle magazines loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition each.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police, Robert Anabiik Anmain, Public Relations Unit, through intelligence, the suspects were arrested at Kperiga, a suburb of Walewale, where they had gone to hide the pistol and ammunition in a stationary vehicle.

He disclosed that investigations have commenced, and that the suspects will be arraigned before court after interrogations.

FROM Eric Kombat, Walewale