2 Cops Arrested On Farmers’ Day Murder

Cpl Samuel Boamah and L/Cpl Isifu Tahiru, both with the Kasoa Divisional Police Command, are in custody for allegedly shooting and killing a certain Musah Mohammed, aged 22, at a drinking spot in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

The two police officers were among others who had turned up at the Kasoa High Tension JVC drinking spot on Farmers’ Day but were armed with 13 live ammunition. An argument resulted in a scuffle between them and other patrons of the spot at the centre, leading to the death of Musah Mohammed.

The argument became heated up and one of the cops L/Cpl Isifu Musa pulled his sidearm and fired into the air in an attempt to scare the other persons at the spot but unfortunately a round hit Musah Mohammed, according to the Central Regional Police Command’s PRO DSP/Ms Irene Oppong.

It took the deployment of a team of police officers to the spot to restore normalcy after chaos erupted after the murder of Musah Mohammed.

The arrest of the two police officers by their colleagues was instrumental in restoring normalcy.

By A.R. Gomda