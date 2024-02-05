2 Dead In Bloody Police Confrontation In Kwahu

A confrontation between the police and a ruthless crowd in the Kwahu South Municipality of the Eastern Region has resulted in the tragic death of two individuals, allegedly hit by stray bullets fired by police.

The incident took place at the Bepong chief’s palace during an attempt by the police to rescue a suspect accused of a double homicide in a nearby farming community.

According to sources, the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Kwasi Tenkorang, is an ex-convict who had purportedly raped and murdered a 45-year-old woman named Akua Kyerewaa.

The suspect had been on the run since the alleged incident and was apprehended by the police on Sunday, February 4th, 2024.

Shortly after the news of the suspect’s arrest spread within the community, a crowd gathered at the chief’s palace, demanding immediate justice and the release of the suspect for vigilante action.

The police, present at the scene, intervened to maintain order and prevent any extrajudicial actions.

The situation escalated when community members became increasingly impatient with the police’s refusal to release the suspect. Out of frustration, the crowd began pelting the law enforcement officers with stones, ultimately resulting in the destruction of a service vehicle and four police motorbikes.

In an attempt to disperse the aggressive crowd, the police fired warning shots. However, these shots inadvertently injured five individuals, two of whom tragically lost their lives.

The remaining three injured individuals were taken to the Kwahu Government Hospital in Atibie, where they are currently receiving medical treatment.

One eyewitness, identified only as Frederick, narrowly escaped harm as he witnessed the altercation while on his way to the farm.

He subsequently fled the scene after being pursued by the suspect.

The incident has stirred further outrage within the community, with residents expressing their dissatisfaction with the handling of the situation.

Calls for a thorough investigation into the use of force and the circumstances surrounding the death of the two individuals have intensified.

