2 EC Staff Arrested Over Ballot Tampering

Two officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) who are alleged to have tampered with the presidential ballot papers have been arrested.

EC made this known in a statement released this afternoon.

According to the EC, the two officers allegedly tampered with the ballot papers in the Awutu Senya West and Bawku Central Constituencies.

The Commission said in the statement that the officers are Mary Adatsi, DAJHS, Twimine B110104A, Awutu Senya West; and Ahmed Shafawu of Alhaji Salam Grinding Mill Polling Station in Bawku Central.

By DGN Online Election Team