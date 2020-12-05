2 Grabbed With ‘Ex- Minister’s’ Pistol

The pistol

Central Regional Police Command has arrested two men in a hotel with a weapon registered in the name of former Minister of Finance, Dr. Kwabena Dufour.

The Czech Made Pistol loaded with seven rounds of ammunition, according to the police, was in the room of one of the suspects, Raymond Quarshie, who was lodging in room 124 of the hotel located at Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam.

Other telltale items recovered from the suspects included a military camouflage dress, military boot, desert boot, three handcuffs, a jack knife, hood, mask, military belt, three plastic bulletproof vests, black muffler and others.

DAILY GUIDE investigations have revealed that the two suspects were deployed to the area possibly to cause mayhem during the voting exercise on Monday and luck eluded them when they were picked.

The suspects are currently in the custody of the Central Regional Police Command assisting in investigations.

Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Oppong, said around 7:00 am on Thursday, December 3, their intelligence indicated that some men were hiding some arms in a hotel at Ajumako Essiam.

She said police personnel went to the said hotel and their enquiry revealed that on December 2, 2020, around 11:00pm, some heavily-built men (machomen) came to the hotel to lodge in a room.

“Police conducted a search in the hotel room and found suspect Raymond Quarshie in room 124 and when a search was conducted in his room, the police discovered a Czech made pistol loaded with seven rounds of ammunitions hidden inside the room,” she said.

DSP Oppong maintained that police investigations had revealed that the said pistol had been registered in the name of Dr. Kwabena Dufour but the police were still investigating to establish whether it was the former minister.

“The Central Regional Police Command is assuring the general public that maximum security is already in Ajumako and the command will continue to curb crimes of this nature before during and after election,” she said.

