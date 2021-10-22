2 Police Officers Die In Fatal Accident

Kwesi Ofori, Acting Director General, Public Affairs

Two highly trained personnel of the Anti-robbery Tasksforce of the Ghana Police Service have lost thier lives in a fatal accident which occured on Walewale-Bolgatanga road in the North-East Region.

The two, were among other colleagues responding to an emergency on that stretch when the unfortunate incident occurred Thursday October 21, 2021.

According to a statement issued by the police on Thursday and signed by Assist Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, Acting Director General, Public Affairs, three other personnel who were part of the team are in critical condition at a Hospital in Walewale.

The police said plans are far advanced to airlift the injured personnel for further treatment.

Meanwhile, the families of the personnel have been informed likewise the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

By Vincent Kubi