BullDog Breaks Silence Over Shatta’s Arrest

Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson popularly Known as BullDog, Manager of Shatta Wale has spoke for the first time since the arrest of his boss and crew members by the Ghana Police Service.

The manager who has often branded the Ghana Police Service as a senseless institution has for this time around result to prayers for his musician and crew members who are behind bars for pranking gun attack.

On his Facebook timeline, he wrote a brief message, saying that “Praying for strength.”

The manager has remained silence since the fake gun attack and arrest of his camp members but decided to speak for the first time after they have been remanded by an Accra court Thursday October 21,2021