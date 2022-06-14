2 Suits Against Akropong NPP Elections Dismissed

A KOFORIDUA High Court has dismissed a suit filed against two aspirants in the Akropong Constituency impending elections, describing it as unmeritorious.

The plaintiff, Adum Acheampong, a former NPP Constituency Chairman of Akropong Constituency, was for the second time absent in court when the case was called. His counsel was also absent.

A representative of the plaintiff sought audience with the court and pleaded for an adjournment as he claimed plaintiff was a bit under the weather but the court, presided over by Justice Senyo Amedahie, rejected the plea for another adjournment.

The suit had challenged the eligibility of Julius Akuffo and Linda Dankwa to contest for any position in the Constituency on the tickets of the NPP.

The court found no merit in the claims against the defendants and accordingly dismissed the suit for want of prosecution.

The Defendants — NPP, Julius Akuffo Djan and Linda Darkwa who were represented by Lawyer Gary Nimako Marfo were however, present in court.

In a related development, another division of the Koforidua High Court in a case presided over by His Lordship Nana Yaw Gyamfi Frimpong, has dismissed an injunction placed on the Akropong North Constituency elections.

The injunction was filed by two petitioners, Emelia Awuku of Larteh Akaade Number One and Godfred Ampadu of Daakye Akropong.

The petitioners before the court ruling today had filed a process to strike out the case at the court.

Regardless, counsel for the defendants, Gary Nimako, insisted that the case be properly dismissed by the court for the sake of clarity and directions.

The presiding judge accordingly dismissed the injunction suit, paving way for the conduct of the long awaited Akropong Constituency NPP elections.