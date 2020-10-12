2019 GMB Contestant Supports Education In Northern Ghana

Zahra Sulemana poses with the children

A former contestant at the 2019 edition of the Ghana Most Beautiful (GMB) pageant, Zahra Sulemana, has donated educational materials to some junior and senior high schools in some districts of the Northern Region.

The beneficiaries include Tampion MA JHS (Nantong District), Gushegu MA JHS, Zugu DA JHS (Kumbungu District), Gupanarigu DA JHS (Kumbungu), TI Hamadiya JHS at Kunyavila, among others.

Addressing the media after the presentation on Wednesday, October 8 at Gushegu, Ms. Sulemana said the gesture was to help students in deprived communities in the Northern Region following the resumption of schools due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

“We gave out eight sets of exercise books and a pen in a flat file to each student to help reduce the stress on parents as a result of the effect of Covid-19. My NGO, which is ‘The Northern Project’, believes no child of schoolgoing age stay at or be a farm because their parents cannot afford basic educational materials to keep them in school, and that’s why we came to support them with these materials,” Ms. Sulemana added.

Ms. Sulemana indicated that her team would provide another batch of support to students and teachers when schools officially resume in January 2021.

‘The Northern Project’ was registered at the Registrar General’s Department as an NGO by the 2019 Northern regional representative of TV3’s Ghana Most Beautiful (GMB).

The NGO is set out to support education in rural communities in the Northern Region by providing educational materials and scholarship for needy but brilliant students.