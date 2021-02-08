2020 Francophonie French Quiz Competition Held In Accra

The final results of the 2020 edition of the Francophonie French Quiz Competition have been released. The quiz is organized annually to enrich and revive the spirit of the study of the French language among Ghanaians.

Announcing the results during the last program for the Primary School category, which was held at the premises of the Ghana Library Authority, Mr. Tchitchi Kondo-Ayiga, Coordinator, Francophonie Affairs Secretariat, at the Ministry of Education, stated that the quiz was centred on the International Organization of Francophonie, (La Francophonie), one of the strategic partners of the Ministry, and its institutional organs.

Mr. Ayiga indicated that International Francophonie Day is observed within the International Organization of La Francophonie’s 77 member states every March 20 to celebrate the French language and Francophone culture.

“Every year, the organization and its members commemorate this day by organizing symposia and cultural activities to sensitize the public on its achievements worldwide, and the quiz forms part of this”, he said.

The Coordinator stated that the Organization had supported a number of activities in the education sector including training of Junior and Senior High school teachers of French, provision of ICT equipment, books, teaching and learning materials to Regional Centers for the Teaching of French, connection to internet and creation of French documentation and information centers in ten regional libraries.

He also conveyed the warm congratulations of H.E. the Presidents’ Representative at the Ministry of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, to the winners for their performance.

Kayla Kafui Agbesi and Candace Clifford Aseye of the MOH Basic School, won the Primary School category, with Priscilla Akugila and Daniel Ali El-Abed, of Ringway East Model School, coming second, and Miriam Aryee and Nellie Asare, of St. Peter’s Basic School, placing third.

Grace Abena Atsu of Wesley Girls SHS, Cape Coast came first in the Senior High School category, with Suleman Nasibe of T.I AMASS, Kumasi, placing second, and Eunice KOUAME, Sekondi College SHS, Sekondi-Takoradi, taking the third position.

In the Junior High School category, IBRAHIM Hawa of the Star Standard International School, Wa placed first, with Groupe C.A.F of the Trinity Presby Model School, Koforidua and AGANA Severina, Cambridge Garden Academy, Tamale, winning the second and third prize respectively.

For the Colleges of Education category, Koffi Pacome of Mount Mary College of Education, Somanya, took the first position, whilst Sonia Komla Aku Lolonyo, Jackson College of Education, Kumasi, placed second.

In the University category, Ms. Vera Drowaa Nuamah of the University of Education, Winneba, won the ultimate, with Joseph Someh, of the Pentecost University College, Sowutoum, and Jacob Maayoyeriu, University of Education, Winneba (UEW)placing second and third respectively.