Dancehall Artist Stabbed to death

Ghanaian underground Dancehall artist Unrudely Grank has been allegedly stabbed to death by another artist known as Kahpun over who is the “musical king” .

According to information gathered by DGN Online, the deceased on Sunday 7th February 2021, was stabbed to death during a heated argument with his colleague musician after his performance in Cape Cost in the Central Region.

According to an eyewitness report, the two underground artists were beefing over who is the lyrical giant and a musical king with a wide fanbase.

The Cape Coast Police Command are investigating the incident to determine if allegations raised by eyewitnesses that he was stabbed as a result of his beef with Kahpun were true or mere rumors.

Below is a screenshot of his last words on Facebook

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke